Sponsored Post - Atlantic Hurricane Season Is Here, NYC Emergency Management Department Wants You To Know Your Hurricane Zone, Be Ready And Be Prepared - Roosevelt Island In Zones 2 And 3
Are you a New Yorker? Do you enjoy being the last to know about stuff? Bet you don't.
It’s Atlantic Hurricane Season until the end of October.
If you don’t know your coastal evacuation zone, find out before a hurricane comes to NYC : https://t.co/Auh07Ho9Ha.
#KnowYourZone
The NYC Emergency Management Department (NYCEM) reports:
If a hurricane comes to NYC, do you know your evacuation zone?
Knowing your hurricane evacuation zone in advance can prevent stress and evacuation delays if you are asked to evacuate because of an incoming hurricane or coastal storm. The City may order residents to evacuate depending on the hurricane's track and projected storm surge.
Use the Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder or call 311 (212-639-9675 for Video Relay Service, or TTY: 212-504-4115) to find out if your address is in an evacuation zone.
The Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder also shows City evacuation centers.If you live in an evacuation zone, have a plan for where you will go if an evacuation order is issued for your area. If you are not able to stay with friends or family, you can use the Hurricane Evacuation Zone finder to locate your closest evacuation center. Check the Finder or call 311 at the time of the evacuation order in case your closest evacuation center has changed.
Everyone in New York City should know what to do in the event of a hurricane. Visit our page on Coastal Storms and Hurricanes to learn how to make an evacuation plan and keep yourself safe during storms.
Roosevelt Island residents live in both Zones 2 and 3 depending upon the location of your building. As shown in the NYC Hurricane Evacuation Zone Finder below, the Roosevelt Island buildings colored in brown are in Zone 2 and those colored in Yellow are in Zone 3. The nearby Evacuation Centers are shown too.
Sign up up here to get hurricane and other emergency alerts from NYCEMHere's some scenes of what Roosevelt Island looked like during Hurricane Sandy in October 2012
Get free emergency alerts in your language. @NotifyNYC is NYC's official emergency notification system. Customize your alerts by language, location, alert type, and more!
Learn more and sign up at https://t.co/2oXAhN41ke or follow @NotifyNYC on twitter.
Roosevelt Island Lighthouse Park Under Water From Hurricane Sandy Via Kate Williams Tweet
and a report on damage caused by Hurricane Sandy.
Click here for more emergency hurrincane planning information
from the NYC Emergency Management Department.
