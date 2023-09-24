L'Shanah Tovah, Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation Invites Neighbors To Yom Kippur Services September 24 and 25 In Person At The Cultural Center And Via Zoom

According to the Roosevelt Island Jewish Congregation (RIJC)

L’Shanah Tovah !! The RIJC is the oldest, longest-serving Jewish Community here on Roosevelt Island. Our High Holiday services continue with Yom Kippur, led by Rabbi Gold and Cantor Sandra Goodman, this Sunday & Monday, September 24th & 25th. Please join us in the Cultural Center (548 Main Street). We will be in our Sanctuary in the Small Studio, &/or in the Theatre; please note the RIJC signage for each activity posted as you enter.

Yom Kippur begins this Sunday evening, September 24th, at 6:30 pm, with the Kol Nidrei Cantor Sandra Goodman will return to the RIJC and join Rabbi Gold to start our beautiful evening service.

Yom Kippur Day services start Monday morning, September 25th, at 10:00 am

A full day of worship for our Holiest day, led by Rabbi Gold & Cantor Goodman,

Children’s Service at 11:00 am,

Yiskor, at approximately 12 noon

Neilah and concluding services around 5:30 pm.

There will be a very light Break-the-Fast

And, a special note regarding Covid:

As Covid cases continue to increase in NYC,this fall, and here on Roosevelt Island, please note that while masks are not not required, they are recommended when indoors and social distancing is not possible.

Please join us via this Zoom Link, if you are not attending services in person.