Theater Of War Presents Dramatic Reading By Acclaimed Actors Of Sophocles' Ajax At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Wednesday September 27 - Register Now For Your Free Tickets

Theater of War Productions is presenting a dramatic reading of scenes from Sophocles' Ajax on Wednesday September 27 at Roosevelt Island's FDR Four Freedoms Park starting at 5:00 PM. According to the FDR Four Freedoms Park Conservancy:
Wednesday, September 27, 2023
5:00 pm - 7:00pm EDT
Theater of War is a groundbreaking public health project that presents acclaimed actors performing scenes from Sophocles’ Ajax—an ancient play about the suicide of a great, respected warrior—as a catalyst for guided audience discussions about the visible and invisible wounds of war, and the impact of deployment on individuals, families, and communities. Using Sophocles’ play to forge a common vocabulary for open dialogue, these events are aimed at generating compassion and understanding between diverse audiences. Each performance is followed by community panelist remarks and a facilitated audience discussion.
This hybrid presentation of Theater of War—in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park and on Zoom—will feature performances by Chad Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Fleishman is in Trouble), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building, The Office), Bill Camp (Lincoln, Dark Waters), Marjolaine Goldsmith (Company Manager Theater of War Productions) Eduardo Jany (US Army Veteran, Col USMC (Ret.)), Latoya Lucas (Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient), and Craig Manbauman (Nurse, Poet, US Air Force Veteran).
Translated, directed, and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.
Co-presented by Theater of War Productions and Four Freedoms Park ConservancyFor more information or to get your free ticket, click here.
According to the Theater Of War Productions website:
Theater of War Productions works with leading film, theater, and television actors to present dramatic readings of seminal plays—from classical Greek tragedies to modern and contemporary works—followed by town hall-style discussions designed to confront social issues by drawing out raw and personal reactions to themes highlighted in the plays. The guided discussions underscore how the plays resonate with contemporary audiences and invite audience members to share their perspectives and experiences, and, helping to break down stigmas, foster empathy, compassion, and a deeper understanding of complex issues.
Click here for free tickets to the free reading of Sophocles' Ajax at the FDR Four Freedoms Park on September 27.
