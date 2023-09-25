Theater Of War Presents Dramatic Reading By Acclaimed Actors Of Sophocles' Ajax At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park Wednesday September 27 - Register Now For Your Free Tickets

Theater of War: Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms State Park

Wednesday, September 27, 2023

5:00 pm - 7:00pm EDT

Theater of War is a groundbreaking public health project that presents acclaimed actors performing scenes from Sophocles’ Ajax—an ancient play about the suicide of a great, respected warrior—as a catalyst for guided audience discussions about the visible and invisible wounds of war, and the impact of deployment on individuals, families, and communities. Using Sophocles’ play to forge a common vocabulary for open dialogue, these events are aimed at generating compassion and understanding between diverse audiences. Each performance is followed by community panelist remarks and a facilitated audience discussion.

This hybrid presentation of Theater of War—in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park and on Zoom—will feature performances by Chad Coleman (The Wire, The Walking Dead), Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network, Fleishman is in Trouble), Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building, The Office), Bill Camp (Lincoln, Dark Waters), Marjolaine Goldsmith (Company Manager Theater of War Productions) Eduardo Jany (US Army Veteran, Col USMC (Ret.)), Latoya Lucas (Iraq War Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient), and Craig Manbauman (Nurse, Poet, US Air Force Veteran).

Translated, directed, and facilitated by Bryan Doerries.

Co-presented by Theater of War Productions and Four Freedoms Park Conservancy