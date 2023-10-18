RIOC Communications Director Will Give An Update To Community Board 8 Roosevelt Island Committee October 19 Via Zoom - Public Invited To Attend And Ask Questions

According to Manhattan Community Board 8:

Community Board 8 represents the Upper East Side of Manhattan and Roosevelt Island. Specifically, our area extends from the north side of East 59th Street to the south side of East 96th Street, Fifth Avenue to the East River, and Roosevelt Island....

Community Board 8 will be holding their annual Full Board Meeting on Roosevelt Island this evening, October 18.

Tomorrow, October 19, CB 8's Roosevelt Island committee will meet via Zoom.

According to CB 8 Roosevelt Island Committee Chair and Roosevelt Island resident Paul Krikler:

The next RI Committee meeting of CB8 will be on Zoom at 6:30 PM on October 19. We are being joined by Bryant Daniels, Communications Director from the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp for an update and any questions from the public.