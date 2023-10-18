National Shake Out Day Is October 19, Join The World's Largest Earthquake Drill With Roosevelt Island Emergency Preparedness Zoom Presentation For The Whole Family

Roosevelt Island Residents Association (RIRA) Community Emergency Committee Chair Frank Farance reports:

October 19 is national Shake-Out day where, nationally, communities prepare for earthquakes. Earthquakes do occur in New York City, we've had a couple. Although they can be small, the hazards are the same, and the response is the same everywhere. This is a whole community event for Roosevelt Island, children and youth are especially invited. We will cover the following topics: Basics of earthquakes and their impact

How earthquakes affect different structures (you might not be home)

Response: DROP, COVER, HOLD ON

Scenarios: In A Car, On A Highway, Out In the Field

Mobility: Wheelchairs, Walkers, Canes

Simulation: We'll participate in a surprise drill

Q&A Our Shake-Out event will be on October 19, 2023 at 8-9 PM via Zoom. Zoom info: https://tinyurl.com/RIRACEC2023 Zoom Meeting ID: 912 3049 8521 Passcode: 591680 Dial in: +1 929 205 6099

Fox 5 New York reported in May 2023 that New York earthquakes are not uncommon.

