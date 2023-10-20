Sponsored Post - Astoria Grown Loves Being A Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Vendor, It's The Highlight Of Our Week Coming Here Says Owner - Put Microgreens On Your Salad, Sandwich, Pizza, Tacos, Pasta & More, Eat Them Like A Snack

Astoria Grown is a family owned solar powered micro urban farm growing Microgreens located in a private home located a few minutes from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Astoria Grown became a vendor at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market last April and very quickly established themselves as a popular destination for Roosevelt Island residents with their tasty and healthy Microgreens and friendly service.

We're really happy to be here on Roosevelt Island. The community has been so welcoming over this spring and summer. Repeat customers coming by. They're so happy to be able to buy something they can't get anywhere else. In fact, some of these greens you can't get in New York at all. This is the only place.

Roosevelt island has been so fabulous to us. We now know people. We're friends with them. It's the highlight of our week to come here.

One of the things we're seeing is a lot of people come to the market because of the Wengerds Farm and it's great. It's wonderful they got everything. What we say to people get the salad at Wengerds, it's great salad. Then come over here and Jazz it up with our Microgreens.