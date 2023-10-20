Sponsored Post - Astoria Grown Loves Being A Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Vendor, It's The Highlight Of Our Week Coming Here Says Owner - Put Microgreens On Your Salad, Sandwich, Pizza, Tacos, Pasta & More, Eat Them Like A Snack
Astoria Grown is a family owned solar powered micro urban farm growing Microgreens located in a private home located a few minutes from the Roosevelt Island Bridge. Astoria Grown became a vendor at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market last April and very quickly established themselves as a popular destination for Roosevelt Island residents with their tasty and healthy Microgreens and friendly service.I spoke with Astoria Grown owner John Fawcett last week. According to Mr Fawcett:
We're really happy to be here on Roosevelt Island. The community has been so welcoming over this spring and summer. Repeat customers coming by. They're so happy to be able to buy something they can't get anywhere else. In fact, some of these greens you can't get in New York at all. This is the only place.
Roosevelt island has been so fabulous to us. We now know people. We're friends with them. It's the highlight of our week to come here.The Microgreens are grown indoors, hydrorponic so they're not growing in soil, they're growing in water, on the top floor of our house. We can grow them 12 months out of the year. We have lights and fans and the whole area of the house is designated just for growing the Microgreens.
One of the things we're seeing is a lot of people come to the market because of the Wengerds Farm and it's great. It's wonderful they got everything. What we say to people get the salad at Wengerds, it's great salad. Then come over here and Jazz it up with our Microgreens.
Mr Fawcett adds:
Micro greens are very young vegetables harvested at 2 to 3 weeks old.Microgreens are high in several key vitamins, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin K They are also rich in many essential minerals, such as Brassica micro greens (broccoli, cabbage, kale, etc.) and are rich in the precursors necessary to protect against cancer. Microgreens have far higher nutrient levels than the same mature vegetable.
We grow:
- Arugula,
- Broccoli,
- Cabbage,
- Kale,
- Kohlrabi,
- Peas,
- Daikon Radish and
- Purple Radish
You eat Microgreens fresh, like a salad. No cooking necessary. Put them on everything, in salads, sandwiches, pizza, tacos, pasta.
Get them out of the fridge and onto the table,
Young children love this finger food.
Astoria Grown Microgreens are locally grown for local consumers using no pesticides. They are available at the Roosevelt Island Farmers market and 5 grocery stores in Astoria and Long Island City.
Stop by the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market, chat with John and his wife Alba
More info on Astoria Grown available at their website and Instagram page.
0 comments :
Post a Comment