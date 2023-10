Roosevelt Island Celebrates 2023 Indian Festival Of Lights Diwali Holiday Saturday October 21 At Good Shepherd Plaza - Come By And Learn About Indian Culture With A Symphony Of Events Under A Lantern Lit Sky

Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

RIOC and the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be hosting a special Diwali celebration on Saturday, October 21st from 5PM to 9PM at Good Shepherd Plaza featuring special dance performances, meditation, music, food and more!

Let's celebrate the Festival of Lights with a symphony of events under the night sky!