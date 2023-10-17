Roosevelt Island Celebrates 2023 Indian Festival Of Lights Diwali Holiday Saturday October 21 At Good Shepherd Plaza - Come By And Learn About Indian Culture With A Symphony Of Events Under A Lantern Lit Sky
Roosevelt Island Disabled Association (RIDA) President Wendy Hersh reports:
RIDA invites you to a Dawali event at church plaza this Saturday, October 21. Come by and learn about the Indian culture and enjoy this Festival of Lights.RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
RIOC and the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association will be hosting a special Diwali celebration on Saturday, October 21st from 5PM to 9PM at Good Shepherd Plaza featuring special dance performances, meditation, music, food and more!
Let's celebrate the Festival of Lights with a symphony of events under the night sky!
Inside Edition has this 2021 report on the Indian Festival of Lights Diwali holiday.
