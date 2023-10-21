Sad News, Pioneering Roosevelt Island Resident Jale Turcihin Passed Away October 19, 2023 At 87 Years Of Age - Condolences To Her Family, Friends And Neighbors

Long time Roosevelt Island resident Jale Turcihin passed away earlier this week. Her daughter Olya Turcihin shares the news:



It is with great sadness that I write about my mother, Jale Turcihin, who passed away on October 19, 2023. Her life was filled with love and beauty. She was 87 years young.

An avid daily reader of The New York Times who was always fashionably dressed, often in cashmere, and full of wit, humor and abundant amounts of love. Although she moved to New York more than five decades ago, she visited Istanbul many times, including most recently in 2019 and never lost touch with her birthplace. Her fondest memories of her youth included climbing trees, eating fruit from her family garden, the lifelong friends she made at boarding school and the beautiful family she created after meeting and falling in love with her husband, Ilusha. She was an excellent Turkish Sephardic cook, spoke Turkish, and Ladino as well as English, French and Spanish.

My mother will be so very missed by us, and so many of you on Roosevelt Island.