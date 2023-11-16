Thursday, November 16, 2023

Sponsored Post - Roosevelt Island Rivercross Co-Op Spectacular 3 Bedroom Apartment Open House With Special Art Exhibit By Roosevelt Island's Own Eric Mackey Sunday November 19 - 12:30 To 1:30 PM

Open House Sunday November 19

Roosevelt Island

531 Main Street, Unit 1213

With Special Art Exhibit by Roosevelt Island's own

E R I C M A C K E Y

Eric Mackey is a realist painter based in Roosevelt Island. Following an 18-year career in the fashion industry, he has now returned to painting full-time and is currently working on a series of landscapes, exploring a survey of plein-air themes within the confines of his urban studio. 

Eric is also an accomplished portrait painter and muralist. His work can be seen at www.ericmackey.com or on Instagram at eric_mackey_art

 

Spectacular river and skyline views await in this sun-splashed 

3-bedroom, 2-bathroom featuring an expansive open layout and a spacious private balcony in one of Roosevelt Island's most respected full-service cooperatives. 

Join us at the Open House and enjoy the Art Exhibit.

Sunday, November 19th

12:30 pm - 1:30 pm

RiverCross | Apt 1213

3 BD 2 BA 1350 SF $1,345,000 

CHECK OUT THE HOME!   

Adib Mansour, The THRIVE Team COMPASS

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 1:50:00 PM

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )