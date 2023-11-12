Roosevelt Island Tram Operations, Chief Financial Officer And Chief Operating Officer Appointment Approval & Proposed Budget Among Items On November 14 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Agenda - Executive Session Closed To The Public Discussion On Litigation Too - Residents Invited To Attend And Ask Questions During Public Session

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors will meet in person November 14 at 5:30 PM in the Cultural Center Theatre (548 Main Street) beginning at 5:30 PM.

Among the items on the Agenda are:

V. New Business

1 - Appointment of Dhruvika Amin to the Position of Chief Financial Officer and Vice President for Financial Affairs of the Corporation (Board Action Required) 2- Appointment of Mary Cunneen to the Position of Vice President of Operations/Chief Operating Officer of the Corporation (Board Action Required) 3 - Presentation of the Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2024-25 (NO Board Action Required) 8 - Presentation by POMA to Discuss the Tram Operations V1. Chair’s Motion for Executive Session to Discuss: a. proposed, pending or current litigation; and b. the medical, financial, credit or employment history of a particular person or corporation, or matters leading to the appointment, employment, promotion, demotion, discipline, suspension, dismissal or removal of a particular person or corporation.

Below is the full Agenda for the November 14 RIOC Board Of Directors meeting.



You're invited to attend the Board Meeting, ask questions and share concerns about Roosevelt Island during the opening Public Session before the start of the meeting. Sign up to speak here.

But be aware that RIOC Board Members and staff usually do not respond to questions during the Public Session though sometimes they may do so or address the subject later during the actual Board meeting.

If you have a question or concern, give it a try, you may get a response.