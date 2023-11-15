Roosevelt Island Residents Blast RIOC Dysfunctional Senior Management During November 14 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Public Session - RIOC's A "Swamp Of Hiring, Firing And Vanishing" Operating In "Absentia" Says RIHS President
During the November 14 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Meeting Public Session, Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy spoke for many residents frustrated and angry with the ongoing dysfunction of RIOC including the proposed appointment of Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cuneen to the position on a permanent basis.
According to Ms Berdy:
Welcome I don't say this lightly. After 46 years on this Island, I've seen a lot but this evening the residents have to be heard. RIOC has been sinking into a swamp of hiring, firing and vanishings. Not answering questions. It's not known who is here, who's actually in person five days a week. Who's running the island. It's the great mystery. Aside from newsletters from the Second Floor, we hear little of what is actually happening of the administration for the Public Benefit Corporation.
Brian and Amanda are wonderful. They are the most responsive people to this community. You, the executives, have shamefully cut the Board Members out of the picture. When you are confronted you go to the bunkers. You have staff who try to serve the community as long as they stay under the radar.
Our Public Safety Department has had too many incidents of abusive behavior towards the residents who want to ride the tram elevator. Your new officers have not been taught what is painted on the vehicles - courtesy, respect and professionalism.
I don't want to tell you of my co-worker who came and is 82 years old and was told she had to get on the back of the line because it didn't count she was 82 years old and a resident. The public safety officer put his foot in the door so she could not get on the tram. Well she won that one.
It is time to learn Community respect and not bully our elderly and special needs residents at the tram elevator. This abusive behavior gets more publicity and makes it always putting you on the defensive.
You are promoting someone tonight who refuses to talk to the community and the staff is scared of this person. This is the person who you want to run this island? Will this continue? An administration in absentia? Or do nothing for the community who live here?
This is our community. I want all our board members to be heard and listened to because we are here 24/7. You're the hired help and we're the people that have paid in aggravation and exhaustion for the last few years. We do not need this. We need an Administration that cares about the community they work for or else they are welcome to leave and we'll get new people thank you.
The resolution approving Ms Cuneen as Chief Operating Officer was tabled and added for discussion to the Executive Session already scheduled following the public board meeting. At the conclusion of the Executive Session, there was no mention of Ms Cuneen so at least for now, her appointment as RIOC Chief Operating Officer was not approved.
Paul Krikler followed Ms Berdy during the Public Session. Mr Krikler asked
RIOC to create a mobile Roosevelt Island Transit app to show the schedule for
the Red Bus, Tram, Subway and ferry in real time.
Susheel Kurien followed Mr Krikler asking why 4 of the very limited Main
Street Parking spaces are
reserved for RIOC President Shelton Haynes
and why does he not park in the Motorgate Garage or unreserved spaces like
everyone else. Mr Kurien reports being told by RIOC Public Safety Chief Kevin
Brown and former RIOC Communications VP Akeem Jamal that that every President
in America has a reserved parking spot. Mr Jamal's departure from RIOC was
announced during the Board meeting.
Here's video of what happened during this part of the Public Session.
Following Mr. Kurien, I asked:
How can the Roosevelt Island community be assured that RIOC will operate efficiently and competently when it's President and General Counsel are suing the Governor's staff?
Stay tuned for more from this very interesting RIOC Board of Directors meeting.
