Roosevelt Island Residents Blast RIOC Dysfunctional Senior Management During November 14 RIOC Board Of Directors Meeting Public Session - RIOC's A "Swamp Of Hiring, Firing And Vanishing" Operating In "Absentia" Says RIHS President

During the November 14 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors Meeting Public Session, Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) President Judy Berdy spoke for many residents frustrated and angry with the ongoing dysfunction of RIOC including the proposed appointment of Acting Chief Operating Officer Mary Cuneen to the position on a permanent basis.

According to Ms Berdy:



Welcome I don't say this lightly. After 46 years on this Island, I've seen a lot but this evening the residents have to be heard. RIOC has been sinking into a swamp of hiring, firing and vanishings. Not answering questions. It's not known who is here, who's actually in person five days a week. Who's running the island. It's the great mystery. Aside from newsletters from the Second Floor, we hear little of what is actually happening of the administration for the Public Benefit Corporation.

Brian and Amanda are wonderful. They are the most responsive people to this community. You, the executives, have shamefully cut the Board Members out of the picture. When you are confronted you go to the bunkers. You have staff who try to serve the community as long as they stay under the radar.

Our Public Safety Department has had too many incidents of abusive behavior towards the residents who want to ride the tram elevator. Your new officers have not been taught what is painted on the vehicles - courtesy, respect and professionalism.

I don't want to tell you of my co-worker who came and is 82 years old and was told she had to get on the back of the line because it didn't count she was 82 years old and a resident. The public safety officer put his foot in the door so she could not get on the tram. Well she won that one.

It is time to learn Community respect and not bully our elderly and special needs residents at the tram elevator. This abusive behavior gets more publicity and makes it always putting you on the defensive.

You are promoting someone tonight who refuses to talk to the community and the staff is scared of this person. This is the person who you want to run this island? Will this continue? An administration in absentia? Or do nothing for the community who live here?

This is our community. I want all our board members to be heard and listened to because we are here 24/7. You're the hired help and we're the people that have paid in aggravation and exhaustion for the last few years. We do not need this. We need an Administration that cares about the community they work for or else they are welcome to leave and we'll get new people thank you.