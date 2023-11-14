Scenes From Last Saturday's Grow NYC Roosevelt Island Stop N Swap, Over 5 Thousand Pounds Of Items Dropped Off - Learn About The Roosevelt Island Sustainability Guide Too For Local Events And Initiatives

The Fifth annual Grow NYC Roosevelt Island Stop n Swap took place last Saturday November 11 at the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center.

According to Roosevelt Island resident and iDig2Learn founder Christina Delfico:

Stop N Swap early data from GrowNYC tabulates 5,000 pounds of good quality items dropped off and over 4,000 pounds found local homes. Partner Junk Lugger, the sustainably-minded removal company with charity relations, took the remainder. So glad so many came out to GrowNYC’s fifth Stop N Swap on Roosevelt Island at the Older Adult Center thanks to partner Lisa Fernandez and mgmt at Roosevelt Landings.

Ms Delfico added:

We spotlighted Stephanie Herlihy and the Roosevelt Island Sustainability Guide (RISG) she created as a hub for local events and ongoing initiatives that keep island neighborhood and neighbors healthy and clean. Community input welcomed. 63 people signed up for the RISG monthly updated email at the Stop N Swap. They are also new to Instagram. We are grateful to Lisa Fernandez and Roosevelt Landings management, RIOC and PSD for supporting these annual reuse events!

I spoke with Ms Delfico and Ms Herlihy at the Roosevelt Island Stop n Swap about Roosevelt Island community sustainability initiatives.



Here are the first 3 Pages of inaugural Guide To Sustainability On Roosevelt Island.



Click here to read the rest of the Guide.

You can follow the Guide To Roosevelt Island Sustainability on Instagram and sign up to receive upcoming email Guides as well.