RIOC PSD Officers Prevent Roosevelt Island Mom With 2 Kids And Stroller Trying To Get Home From Using Tram Station Elevator To Avoid Long Line Of Mostly Sightseeing Tourists - What Is RIOC Policy For People Who Need Assistance Boarding The Tram?

On November 5, I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) President Shelton Haynes and Public Safety Department Chief Chief Kevin Brown:

This weekend, I believe it was Friday, a Roosevelt Island mom with 2 kids and a stroller trying to get home was prevented from using the Tram elevator to get to the platform by Public Safety Officers. The Tram line was very long, mostly tourists, and the Mom wanted to use the Tram elevator to avoid waiting in the long line. Why did the PSD officers prevent the Mom from using the Tram elevator? Here's a link to video showing what happened. My understanding was that RIOC policy will allow elderly, disabled and parents with strollers/young children to skip the long Tram line by using the Tram elevator. Is that no longer the case? Please let me know if there will be a comment from RIOC.

There was no reply from Chief Brown or Mr Haynes.

RIOC Board Director Ben Fhala answered on November 10:

I want to seize this opportunity to emphasize my commitment to accessibility, drawing on my experience as the former Executive Vice President for the Roosevelt Island Disabled Association. Alongside Professor Lydia Tang, we have diligently worked to garner support from Director Kevin Brown, who has directed his staff to assist community members in need. I've personally observed individuals being granted access through the tram's exit to sit comfortably before boarding, and many residents have expressed gratitude for the support provided by the POMA staff and PSD officers. On a personal note, Kevin Brown, the Director of PSD, has demonstrated incredible leadership, playing a pivotal role in instilling a mindset of empathy and assistance among his officers. From my observations of his interactions with the public and the stories shared by community members, I have full confidence in his leadership. While I refrain from delving into specific cases at this time, I reiterate my trust in Director Kevin Brown and his dedication to the well-being of our residents. Lastly, while we appreciate the exceptional work of PSD and POMA, it's essential to acknowledge that the TRAM can experience high traffic during peak operational hours. As residents, we can contribute by redirecting foot traffic to more spacious alternatives, such as the shuttle train and/or ferry. Both modes of transportation are accessible to members of our community with special needs. Our board members, with the support of elected officials, have worked diligently to maintain accessibility during the transitional MTA work on the F Shuttle train. While we continue to advocate for solutions for community members with accessibility needs, I encourage everyone to utilize the shuttle subway or ferry during "rush hours" when possible. Thanks, Ben Fhala* Resident Board Member *Disclaimer: All statements made by Ben Fhala are made in his capacity as a RIOC Resident Board member. He does not represent the entirety of RIOC or the full board but serves as a Resident Board member, offering information to the community and its stakeholders.

Mr Fhala had reported last August :

... We heard that from PSD if you're a senior or if you're a person with young children just go to the front of the lines and let them know that. They should allow you to go through....

Chief Brown and Deputy Chief Anthony Amoroso discussed the issue of priority Roosevelt Island Tram boarding for people who need assistance during the September 19 PSD Community Engagement meeting: