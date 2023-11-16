Velofix Mobile Bike Repair And Maintenance Service Coming To Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix Saturday November 18, Bring Your Bike Early To Secure A Spot - Local Bike Rider Has An Idea And With Help From RIOC Staff Get's It Done

A mobile bike repair shop, Velofix, is coming to the Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix next to Foodtown (686 Main Street) Saturday November 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Roosevelt Island resident and bicycle activist Paul Krikler reports:

I ride my bike often and will drag it across the river to LIC for repair because I use it so much. It's really a pain especially if you can't wheel the bike far. That's when I had the idea to get a mobile bike van to come to Roosevelt Island. The plan is to have them come regularly Spring to Fall.

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):