Velofix Mobile Bike Repair And Maintenance Service Coming To Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix Saturday November 18, Bring Your Bike Early To Secure A Spot - Local Bike Rider Has An Idea And With Help From RIOC Staff Get's It Done
A mobile bike repair shop, Velofix, is coming to the Roosevelt Island Motorgate Helix next to Foodtown (686 Main Street) Saturday November 18 from 10 AM to 4 PM.
Roosevelt Island resident and bicycle activist Paul Krikler reports:
I ride my bike often and will drag it across the river to LIC for repair because I use it so much. It's really a pain especially if you can't wheel the bike far.
That's when I had the idea to get a mobile bike van to come to Roosevelt Island.
The plan is to have them come regularly Spring to Fall.
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
We're excited to announce that Velofix, a mobile bike service that offers repairs and other bike maintenance services, is coming to Roosevelt Island this Saturday, November 18th from 10AM to 4PM under the Helix:
"North America's largest fleet of mobile bike shops, Velofix is dedicated to helping you save time, ride more, and embrace an active and healthy lifestyle by providing convenient, time-saving solutions for all your bike service needs. We will be at the Helix on Saturday, November 18th 10am-4pm. Bring your bike early to secure a spot on the schedule, and mention code RI112023 for a 10% discount on your service!"
No prior sign-up is necessary. Visit Velofix to learn more about services offered and pricing (use zip code 10021 on the website).
-Team RIOC
