Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2024 - Cheers, We're Having A Party, Everybody's Swinging, Dancing To The Music On The Radio And With Some Classic Movies Too

Best Wishes to all for a Happy And Healthy New Year in 2024.

We're havin' a party

Everybody's swinging

Dancing to the music

On the radio

So listen, Mr. DJ

Keep those records playing

'Cause I'm having such a good time

Dancing with my baby

Whether you're staying at home for a quiet New Year's Eve, watching the Green Bay Packer game hoping for a playoff spot or out partying, there's no better way to celebrate the end of the past year than with a traditional last song from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band

Cheers

and Best Wishes for the 2024 New Year.