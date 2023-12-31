Sunday, December 31, 2023

Best Wishes From Roosevelt Island For A Happy And Healthy New Year In 2024 - Cheers, We're Having A Party, Everybody's Swinging, Dancing To The Music On The Radio And With Some Classic Movies Too

Best Wishes to all for a Happy And Healthy New Year in 2024. 


Whether you're staying at home for a quiet New Year's Eve, watching the Green Bay Packer game hoping for a playoff spot or out partying, there's no better way to celebrate the end of the past year than with a traditional last song from Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes together with Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band .
We're havin' a party
Everybody's swinging
Dancing to the music
On the radio
So listen, Mr. DJ
Keep those records playing
'Cause I'm having such a good time
Dancing with my baby

Cheers

 

and Best Wishes for the 2024 New Year.

