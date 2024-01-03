You're Invited To RIRA Community Emergency Committee Review Of Yesterday's Roosevelt Island Earthquake And Earthquake Preparedness Presentation Virtual Zoom Meeting Thursday January 4

As reported yesterday:

The United States Geological Survey reported today a 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit NYC at 5:45 (10:45 UTC) this morning shaking up the residents of Roosevelt Island, Astoria and the Upper East Side....

What happened on Roosevelt Island this morning - possible earthquake? Waiting for answers. https://t.co/0JpVBdjqXY — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 2, 2024

Roosevelt Island resident Frank Farance reports:

In light of the earthquake Roosevelt Islanders experienced today (Tuesday), the RIRA Community Emergency Committee is presenting the highlights of October's presentation on Earthquake Preparedness. The presentation will cover immediate response actions, along with a review of yesterday's earthquake. This is a family friendly presentation on Thursday January 4 at 8-9 PM via Zoom. Come learn and ask your questions. Date-Time: January 4, 2024 at 8-9 PM Zoom Link

More info on earthquakes from the US Geological Survey.