1.7 Magnitude New York City Earthquake Shakes Up Roosevelt Island, Astoria and Upper East Side This Morning Says US Geological Survey - An Interesting Way To Start The New Year

What happened on Roosevelt Island this morning - possible earthquake? Waiting for answers. https://t.co/0JpVBdjqXY — Roosevelt Islander (@Rooseveltisland) January 2, 2024

The United States Geological Survey reported today a 1.7 magnitude earthquake hit NYC at 5:45 (10:45 UTC) this morning shaking up the residents of Roosevelt Island, Astoria and the Upper East Side.

At 10:30 this morning, I asked the NYC Department of Emergency Management (NYCEM):

NYCEM posted on X(Twitter): USGS reports a 1.7 magnitude earthquake near Astoria, Queens. No reports of damage/injuries in NYC. https://t.co/NYNndokAiD. Multilingual & ASL Link: https://t.co/wkfR6VbhBK — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) January 2, 2024

According to PIX 11 News



I spoke with a USGS spokesperson who encouraged Roosevelt Island residents to report what they experienced this morning during the earthquake.

Here's more on NYC earthquakes.

UPDATE 12:35 - Residents reported hearing a loud boom or explosion like noise at the time of the earthquake. According to the USGS spokesperson, it is not unusual for a loud sonic boom noise to be heard accompanying an earthquake such as the one this morning. The spokesperson did not say the noise heard by residents today was from the earthquake, but that it was possible.

UPDATE 2:00 PM - I asked Con Ed:

Do you have info on any damage caused on Roosevelt Island by today's 1.7 magnitude earthquake? Here's what we know so far. Residents have reported hearing an explosion at the same time as the earthquake. Was there any explosion separate from the earthquake? Any damage to Con Ed Transformers? Was there any power loss.

and the FDNY:

Do you have info on any damage caused on Roosevelt Island by today's 1.7 magnitude earthquake? Here's what we know so far. Residents have reported hearing an explosion at the same time as the earthquake. Was there any explosion separate from the earthquake? Was anyone trapped in building elevators that needed rescue?

According to a Con Ed spokesperson:

There was no explosion involving Con Edison equipment, no damage to Con Edison equipment, and no customer outages. We suspect that the earthquake was the cause of the noise. You might want to confirm with the US Geological Survey, which is the federal agency that tracks earthquakes.

And a FDNY spokesperson:

580 Main Street – South of Roosevelt Island Bridge & Tram Call received @ 0554 hrs. Report of a building shaking and explosion Units on scene investigating. Gas and Electric utility ( Con – Edison ) requested. No injuries currently reported. Incident under control @ 0708hrs. Unable to determine cause of reported explosions/ shaking – Scene turned over to Con Edison

The Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) adds: