No Roosevelt Island F Train Shuttle Service To And From Manhattan This Weekend, MTA 63rd Street Tunnel Rehab Project Work Will Switch Over To Manhattan Bound Track Starting Monday January 8 - Plan For Long Lines At The Roosevelt Island Tram This Weekend

According to the MTA

there will be no Roosevelt Island F Train shuttle service



According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

The MTA has issued the following alert regarding upcoming changes to the F-Shuttle Train in support of the ongoing 63rd St track replacement project. During the weekend of January 6th and 7th, the MTA will be running special shuttle buses in place of the F-shuttle train, which will be offline for the weekend:

Track reconstruction work will be moving to the Manhattan-bound track starting on Monday, January 8th.

In support of this switchover:

F shuttle train service will be suspended starting on Saturday 1/6 at 5AM through Monday 1/8 at 5AM. Starting at 11:00 PM on Friday 1/5 and for the remainder of the weekend, a free shuttle bus will replace the Q95 and Q94 and will extend to connect Roosevelt Island, 21 St- Queensbridge, and Queens Plaza, following the current Q94 overnight shuttle route. This shuttle bus will run during daytime and overnight hours for the duration of the weekend and is scheduled to operate approximately every 5-10 minutes.

Beginning on Monday 1/8, F shuttle train service will resume on the Queens-bound track and will arrive and depart from the lower level of the Lexington Ave/63rd St Station. Q94 and Q95 shuttle service will resume with no changes.

Project completion is still slated for Q1, 2024, subject to change.

Other Methods of Travel

In addition to the MTA’s free shuttle bus, island residents may utilize the following methods of off-island transportation during the January 6/7 weekend:

Red Bus: RIOC runs a weekly Red Bus Shuttle to Manhattan every Saturday and Sunday from 3:00pm – 7:30pm. The shuttle leaves from the Tram Station at the top of every hour and picks up returning riders from the Southwest side of 2nd Avenue, between 58th Street and 59th Street, on the half hour.

Tram: RIOC is running the Tram on a rush hour schedule every Saturday and Sunday from 7:00am – 10:00pm during the ongoing MTA trackwork.

NYC Ferry: The NYC Ferry Astoria line serves Roosevelt Island and can provide off-island transportation to Queens and Manhattan. You can check its schedule here.

Q102 Bus: Travelers can also utilize the Q102 Bus to Astoria for off-island travel. You can view its schedule here.

Please be advised that we expect longer than average wait times for the Roosevelt Island Tram while this track change takes place, so please plan your travel accordingly. Extra PSD officers will be stationed at both the Roosevelt Island and Manhattan Tram stations all weekend to help ensure an orderly travel experience for passengers.

Thank you.

-Team RIOC