Sponsored Post - Popular Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market Vendor Astoria Grown Begins Delivery Of Their Home Grown Urban Farm Microgreens January 6 - Sign Up Now For Your Roosevelt Island Microgreens Home Delivery

Astoria Grown will begin Saturday delivery to Roosevelt Island on January 6. We will deliver pre-paid orders of our Microgreens to the lobby of Roosevelt Island buildings with doormen.

If you are interested in delivery of Astoria Grown microgreens, please sign up at our website.

We will continue to be at the Farmer’s Market on Saturdays provided the weather is above the mid 30’s.

For a profile of Astoria Grown, please click here.

More info at Astoria Grown website and Instagram page.