Welcome Astoria Grown To The Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market - A Solar Powered Home Based Urban Farm Selling Nutritious Microgreen Vegetables

Astoria Grown is a new vendor at the Roosevelt Island Saturday Farmers Market. Astoria Grown is a home based urban farm located in a private home located a few minutes from the Roosevelt Island Bridge.

I spoke with the Astoria Grown owner last Saturday. Meet the newest Roosevelt Island Farmers Market vendor, Astoria Grown .



According to Astoria Grown

The farm is an indoor facility on the top floor of our house in Astoria. The house, including the farm are powered by a solar installation on the roof. We use and reuse stainless steel mesh as our growing medium, We use only organic nutrients and no pesticides. We disinfect our materials with hydrogen peroxide vinegar and the sun . Our seeds supporters are True Leaf and Johnny’s Seeds. Our nutrients come from Farmers Pride and Ocean Solution. All of our containers are recyclable and compostable. Nutrition. Microgreens are high in several key vitamins, including Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin E and Vitamin K They are also rich in many essential minerals, such as Brassica micro greens (broccoli, cabbage, kale, etc.) and are rich in the precursors necessary to protect against cancer. Microgreens have far higher nutrient levels than the same mature vegetable. Our products. Micro greens are very young vegetables harvested at 2 to 3 weeks old. We grow: Arugula,

Broccoli,

Cabbage,

Kale,

Kohlrabi,

Peas,

Daikon Radish and

Purple Radish

Stop by the Roosevelt Island Farmers Market every Saturday and learn more about Astoria Grown and try their microgreens.

More info on Astoria Grown at their web site and Instagram Page.