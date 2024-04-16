Fish Heads, Guts And Trash Left Scattered Around Roosevelt Island East River Waterfront Promenade - Resident Wants RIOC Public Safety Department To Enforce Littering Laws And Fine Visitors For Leaving Disgusting Mess
A Roosevelt Island Tipster shares these photos and reports today:
Fisherman leaving their mess behind on Roosevelt Island. These pictures were taken this morning (April 16) near the Manhattan side of the Cornell Tech campus.
Fish heads and guts scattered around. Fast food scraps, plastic trash and bags blowing into the East River.
Is there a way for the Public Safety Department to enforce littering laws against the fisherman and other visitor with fines?
