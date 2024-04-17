Northwell Health Offering Free Health Screenings To All In The Roosevelt Island Community Thursday April 18 At The Carter Burden Older Adult Center - Also, Learn The Healthy Aging Secrets Of Centenarians (Over 100 Years Old)

Northwell Health is providing Free Health Screening Services at the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center (548 Main Street) Thursday April 18 from 9:00 AM -4 PM. No appointment is necessary and no insurance needed.

The health screening services are available to everyone in the Roosevelt Island community and not limited to members of the Older Adult Center.

Among the services being offered are:

Blood pressure check

Blood sugar level

Cholesterol level

Heigh & Weight

Body Mass Index and

Health counseling

Here's a video from Northwell Health describing the healthy aging secrets of centenarians. According to the Northwell You Tube page: