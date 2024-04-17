Northwell Health Offering Free Health Screenings To All In The Roosevelt Island Community Thursday April 18 At The Carter Burden Older Adult Center - Also, Learn The Healthy Aging Secrets Of Centenarians (Over 100 Years Old)
Northwell Health is providing Free Health Screening Services at the Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center (548 Main Street) Thursday April 18 from 9:00 AM -4 PM. No appointment is necessary and no insurance needed.
The health screening services are available to everyone in the Roosevelt Island community and not limited to members of the Older Adult Center.
- Blood pressure check
- Blood sugar level
- Cholesterol level
- Heigh & Weight
- Body Mass Index and
- Health counseling
Here's a video from Northwell Health describing the healthy aging secrets of centenarians. According to the Northwell You Tube page:
You might think that living a full life past 100 is a stretch, but these centenarians say otherwise: They’re active, inspired and full of energy after 100-plus years and counting. They shared their New Year's resolutions in a commercial from Northwell Health, and now they’re revealing their thoughts on healthy aging. From diet and exercise to purpose, pets and stress, these centenarians share their wisdom on a life well lived. And joining us in the 20-Minute Health Talk studio with a professional perspective on healthy aging: Maria Carney, MD, FACP, chief of geriatric and palliative medicine at Northwell Health, and former health commissioner for Nassau County.
Northwell Health is New York State’s largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 21 hospitals, 850 outpatient facilities and more than 16,600 affiliated physicians....
