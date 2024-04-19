Sponsored Post - Discover The Hidden Gem Of Duplex Living On Roosevelt Island With Local Resident And Corcoran Real Estate Agent Kaja Meade - 2 Levels Of Living Space Offering Perfect Blend Of Space, Comfort And Convenience

According to Ms Meade:

As a long-time resident and real estate agent on Roosevelt Island, I've had the privilege of witnessing the island's transformation over the years. From its beginning as a haven for innovative and affordable housing to its emergence as a vibrant, growing, and diverse community, Roosevelt Island continues to surprise and delight its residents with its unique lifestyle.

One of the best-kept secrets of living on Roosevelt Island lies within its co-op buildings – their distinctive duplex apartments. When I first moved to the island and began my search for the perfect home, I was unaware of the existence of these hidden gems. It wasn't until a fellow Roosevelt Islander mentioned them in passing that I became intrigued.

I remember the excitement I felt when I learned about these multi-story homes. The idea of having two levels of living space in a cooperative building was a revelation to me. At the time, only a handful of duplex units had surfaced on the market, and they were snapped up almost as soon as they appeared.

Luckily, my perseverance paid off, and my family and I were able to secure one of these coveted apartments. The process of renovating and personalizing our new duplex truly made Roosevelt Island feel even more like home to us.

Now, as a real estate agent, I am thrilled to share that there are currently four 3-bedroom duplexes available for purchase within Island House and Rivercross. These special residences offer the perfect blend of space, comfort, and convenience, making them ideal for anyone seeking a unique living experience.

The asking prices for these apartments range from $1,150,000 to $2,195,000, depending on factors such as location, views, and amenities. One of the units boasts a washer and dryer, while another features a balcony – perfect for enjoying the breathtaking views of the East River and Manhattan skyline.

Two of the duplexes have been fully renovated and are move-in ready, while the other two have been freshly updated, allowing buyers to add their personal touch to the space. Regardless of their current condition, all four units offer stunning views and ample natural light across two floors, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.

One of the standout features of duplex living is the separation of living space and sleeping quarters. With the bedrooms located downstairs and the living area upstairs, occupants can enjoy peace and privacy without the disturbance of noise from neighbors above. It's a small but significant detail that enhances the overall quality of life for residents.

If you've ever been curious about duplex living or have considered making Roosevelt Island your home, now is the perfect time to explore your options. Whether you're drawn to the convenience of co-op living or the allure of duplex space, these units offer something for everyone.

If you're interested in scheduling a viewing or learning more, please don't hesitate to reach out. As a resident and local real estate agent on Roosevelt Island, I'm here to help you find the perfect home that suits your lifestyle and preferences.

Discover the hidden gem of duplex living on Roosevelt Island – where modern convenience meets classic charm in the tranquil heart of New York City.