You're Invited To RIHS Free Lecture Showing Photos Of MTA's 63rd Street Tunnel, Second Avenue Subway, LIRR Grand Central Madison Station Before And After Construction Tuesday Evening April 16 At NYPL Roosevelt Island Branch - Presented By From A Nickel To A Token Author Andy Sparberg

The Roosevelt Island Historical Society (RIHS) is hosting a free lecture:

Roosevelt Island and The MTA 1968 Program for Action

Tuesday April 16 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library branch (504 Main Street).



According to RIHS

The presentation is a series of photos, taken between 1971 and 2023, that depicts the 63rd Street Subway Tunnel, Second Avenue Subway and LIRR Grand Central Madison Station, both during and after completion. As a bonus, there will also be photos taken in the last 4 years from the Queensboro Bridge pedestrian pathway, and aboard the NYC Ferry that passes Roosevelt Island.

RIHS adds that the presentation will be given by Andy Sparberg who:

... is a lifelong New Yorker and has spent 30 years in the transportation field. He is retired from the MTA Long Island RR and is now an adjunct instructor at CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies. He is author of the 2015 book From A Nickel To A Token...