Resident Hopes To Open A New Roosevelt Island Thrift Store - Will Have A Table At Tomorrow's Earth Love Day Celebration And Later This Month Will Collect And Sell Items At The Good Shepherd Plaza Saturday RISA Flea Market
Roosevelt Island resident Stephanie Herlihy hopes to bring a Thrift store back to Roosevelt Island.
But in the meantime before she can secure a storefront, Ms Herlihy will collect and sell items at the Roosevelt Island Seniors Association (RISA) Saturday Good Shepherd Plaza Flea Market which sets up every other Saturday.
According to Ms Herlihy
Roosevelt Island Thrift is a new sustainable initiative with a mission to uplift and nurture community through sustainable practices. Our ultimate goal is to open a Thrift Store on Roosevelt Island. As we do not have a storefront yet, we will operate at the RISA Flea Markets at the Good Shepherd Plaza. We will collect and sell items biweekly on Saturdays from 9am-5pm. Specific dates will be released at the beginning of the month.
We are officially launching on Earth Love Day this Saturday, April 20. Our table will be right next to the Blackwell House, across the street from the Meditation Lawn. We will be there from 10am - 2pm. We hope people stop by to say hello, donate or find a new treasure!
We collect clothing, shoes, accessories and books in ANY condition and are committed to reselling, repurposing, or recycling in a responsible manner. We are offering "in-store" discounts for every donation made to Roosevelt Island Thrift. We sell a curated collection of quality second hand goods for all genders and ages. Our inventory is carefully assessed for quality and cleanliness and we aspire to keep an affordable and inclusive inventory. A portion of all proceeds will go directly to youth programs on Roosevelt Island!
Visit the Roosevelt Island Thrift website or Instagram Page for more information.
Ms Herlihy also publishes the monthly Guide To Roosevelt Island Sustainability.
Click here for the April Roosevelt Island Sustainability Guide.
Many Roosevelt Island residents who remember the St Cabrini Thrift Shop on Main Street,
which closed in 2014, have been hoping for a new Roosevelt Island Thrift store to open up shop.
Good luck to Ms Herlihy and Roosevelt Island Thrift.
