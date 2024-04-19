Resident Hopes To Open A New Roosevelt Island Thrift Store - Will Have A Table At Tomorrow's Earth Love Day Celebration And Later This Month Will Collect And Sell Items At The Good Shepherd Plaza Saturday RISA Flea Market

We are officially launching on Earth Love Day this Saturday, April 20. Our table will be right next to the Blackwell House, across the street from the Meditation Lawn. We will be there from 10am - 2pm. We hope people stop by to say hello, donate or find a new treasure!

We collect clothing, shoes, accessories and books in ANY condition and are committed to reselling, repurposing, or recycling in a responsible manner. We are offering "in-store" discounts for every donation made to Roosevelt Island Thrift. We sell a curated collection of quality second hand goods for all genders and ages. Our inventory is carefully assessed for quality and cleanliness and we aspire to keep an affordable and inclusive inventory. A portion of all proceeds will go directly to youth programs on Roosevelt Island!