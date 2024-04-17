Roosevelt Island Celebrates EarthLove Day Saturday April 20, You're Invited To A Wide Array Of Sustainable Eco-Friendly Healthy Activities For All Ages - Come Check It Out

Check out our list of events below:

Community Tables on Meditation Lawn & Blackwell Plaza

10 AM – 2 PM: RIOC will host a table with a free Earthlove Day community giveaway.

10 AM – 2 PM: Roosevelt Island Historical Society will host a table with free children’s book giveaways and other items.

10 AM – 2 PM: Wildlife Freedom Fund will host a table with free Earthlove Day giveaways.

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: Island OM will host an info table on yoga on Meditation Lawn.

Health and Wellness

10 AM – 10:45 AM: MSTDA will host a free capoeira class on Meditation Lawn.

10 AM – 2 PM: Bike New York is hosting learn to ride bike classes for children and adults (pre-registration required) at the Capobianco Courts.

10 AM – 2 PM: Bike New York is also offering free bike repairs under the Helix.

11 AM – 12 PM: Island OM will host a free yoga class for island residents on Meditation Lawn.

12 PM – 1:30 PM: Roosevelt Island Runners and the Roosevelt Island Plogging Club will host a plogging run highlighting our island’s green spaces that steps off from Meditation Lawn at noon.

Recycling/Thrift/Composting

10 AM – 2 PM: Roosevelt Island thRIft will host a table in Blackwell Plaza where they will be accepting donations of clothes, accessories, and books. Donated items will also be available for sale!

10 AM – 2 PM: The Carter Burden Older Adult Center is co-hosting an electronics recycling drop-off point in conjunction with State Senator Liz Krueger’s office. Electronics can be brought to the senior center garden for recycling.

10 AM – 2 PM: Haki Compost returns to Good Shepherd Plaza in conjunction with the Roosevelt Island Garden Club to collect compostable food items.

10 AM – 2 PM: The Roosevelt Island Public Library is hosting a book swap and accepting book donations in Blackwell Plaza.

Educational Seminars

10 AM – 2 PM: iDig2Learn will host free tours on Roosevelt Island’s new “Manhattan Healing Pocket Forest” in Southpoint Park just north of Strecker Lab. (No pre-registration necessary.)

12 PM – 2 PM: Outdoor tours of Cornell Tech’s sustainability features (20-minute tours at 12:00 pm, 12:30 pm, 1:00 pm and 1:30 pm). Meet outside the entrance to the Emma and Georgina Bloomberg Center, 2 West Loop Road. (No pre-registration necessary.)

Children’s Activities

10 AM – 2 PM: The Roosevelt Island Youth Center is hosting a free recycling themed art table for kids on Meditation Lawn.

10 AM – 2PM: Island Kids is hosting an environmentally themed activity table on Meditation Lawn.

12:30 PM – 1:30 PM: The Youth Center will also host a recycling themed scavengers hunt on Meditation Lawn.

10 AM – 2 PM: RIOC is also sponsoring free kids face-painting and a photo booth on Meditation Lawn.

The current forecast for Saturday is looking good, so we can’t wait to see everyone for this year’s Earthlove Day celebration on Saturday!

-RIOC Communications and Community Affairs