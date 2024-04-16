RIOC Listens To Roosevelt Island Community And Offers Free Access Hours To Swimming Pool, Fitness And Yoga Program For Seniors At Sportspark Recreational Center - It Was "A Team Effort With Good Outcome" Says Older Adult Center Director Lisa Fernandez
During the April 3 Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Board of Directors meeting Public Session, Roosevelt Island resident Mary McCechan and Carter Burden Network Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center Director Lisa Fernandez asked RIOC to implement a free access program for use by limited income Roosevelt Island seniors at the Sportspark pool
... Older adults are the nations fastest growing population. The number of older adults in the State has ballooned. In New York City in this next deck decade, the number of older adults will surpass the number of children for the first time in history.
Governments and responsible community agencies are realigning and preparing policy and programs for these changing demographics across this nation.
The most serious challenges for older adults center on isolation, health, well-being and living on a fixed income.
The pool at SportsPark can address all these challenges. Yet for older adults, the utilization of the pool has dropped by almost 47% from 285 to the current registration of 151.
Given our current inflation rate, living on a fixed income has become particularly difficult. Cost is the biggest stated reason for older adults, not using the pool.
Traditionally during non-peak hours, there have always been free pool hours for the seniors on Roosevelt Island. We are asking that free hours for senior swimming be reestablished.
This is about community building and as stakeholders together we can help ensure that older adults are active and engaged members of the Roosevelt Island community....
A few weeks ago, several island seniors met with our Constituent Services Department to discuss ways to improve senior utilization of Sportspark, specifically in the pool, which has always been a popular destination. It was a productive meeting, with our Constituent Services Department stating they would take the feedback back to Sportspark for review, and the Senior group indicating they would also bring it up at the next meeting of the RIOC Board of Directors. Following those events, the Sportspark team put together this new plan to offer free swim periods for island seniors on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 am to 2 pm, starting April 15th. Additionally, for seniors who want to get active but may not want to swim, we’re also now offering a free afternoon yoga chair class every Tuesday from 12 pm to 12:45 pm in the Sportspark fitness studio. Seniors interested in taking advantage of these special program periods simply need to show ID at the Sportspark desk for proof of age.
We understand that many seniors are on a fixed income, and although Sportspark is already incredibly well-priced, we thought it was important to make these additional services available for older adults in the community who may have been on the fence about visiting the Sportspark complex.
How come if you use this program, you can’t use during other hours?
Mr Daniels replied:
We still have the reduced rate of $25 per month for seniors to use the facility anytime, whenever they want. These special hours and programs are designed for folks on a more limited fixed income, during hours we think will be popular.
Carter Burden Roosevelt Island Older Adult Center Director Lisa Fernandez adds:
This was a team effort; Mary McCechan, Elizabeth Berg, Ronnye Halper and myself originally met with Bryant Daniels & Amanda Dominguez.
They were very receptive and willing to listen. I’m really happy the older adult community has additional opportunities to stay fit and active.
Also, pleased that RIOC has been very open and communicative.
Again, a team effort with a good outcome!
Here's Ms McCechan and Ms Fenandez speaking at the April 3 RIOC Board meeting Public Session.
Kudos to the new Interim RIOC leadership of Deputy General Counsel Gerrald Ellis, Chief Financial Officer Dhru Amin, RIOC Board member Howard Polivy and the rest of the RIOC Board for listening and engaging with the Roosevelt Island residents to better serve our community.
The Sportspark recreational facility was re-opened May 19, 2023 after a $12 million renovation and an initial huge increase in fee schedule imposted by the prior RIOC administration which was reversed after widespread community protest.
Come along on a tour of the Sportspark recreational facility given during its May 19 re-opening ceremony.
More info on the Roosevelt Island Sportspark recreational facility programs, schedules and fees at the RIOC website.
