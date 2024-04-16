RIOC Listens To Roosevelt Island Community And Offers Free Access Hours To Swimming Pool, Fitness And Yoga Program For Seniors At Sportspark Recreational Center - It Was "A Team Effort With Good Outcome" Says Older Adult Center Director Lisa Fernandez

... Older adults are the nations fastest growing population. The number of older adults in the State has ballooned. In New York City in this next deck decade, the number of older adults will surpass the number of children for the first time in history.

Governments and responsible community agencies are realigning and preparing policy and programs for these changing demographics across this nation.

The most serious challenges for older adults center on isolation, health, well-being and living on a fixed income.

The pool at SportsPark can address all these challenges. Yet for older adults, the utilization of the pool has dropped by almost 47% from 285 to the current registration of 151.

Given our current inflation rate, living on a fixed income has become particularly difficult. Cost is the biggest stated reason for older adults, not using the pool.

Traditionally during non-peak hours, there have always been free pool hours for the seniors on Roosevelt Island. We are asking that free hours for senior swimming be reestablished.

This is about community building and as stakeholders together we can help ensure that older adults are active and engaged members of the Roosevelt Island community....