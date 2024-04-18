Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Open Call For Artists To Participate In Upcoming Pride Month Exhibition Themed "Safe Space" - Express Your Interpretation Of Safety, Refuge And Sanctuary Through Your Art

For submission form, please click link

For questions and images submissions, please contact us at RIVAAPride@gmail.com

Submission Guidelines:

Up to 5 pieces per artist.

Please send attachment photos including artwork title, dimensions, and medium.

Explain how your art relates to the theme “Safe Space.”

Artwork must be ready to hang or set on a display surface.

Submission Details:

Submissions are free.

If your artwork is accepted, there is a $25 flat fee for participation.

Drop-off your accepted artwork in-person with the fee at RIVAA Gallery on May 27 & 28.

Important Dates:

Deadline for submissions: May 9, 2024

Exhibition dates: May 30 - June 8, 2024

Opening Reception: Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 5 - 8PM

Artwork pick-up: June 13 & 14, 2024

Location:

RIVAA Gallery 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044