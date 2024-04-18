Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery Open Call For Artists To Participate In Upcoming Pride Month Exhibition Themed "Safe Space" - Express Your Interpretation Of Safety, Refuge And Sanctuary Through Your Art
The Roosevelt Island RIVAA Gallery is celebrating Pride Month with an Open Call For Artists.RIVAA Gallery:
We’re thrilled to invite LGBTQ+ artists to participate in our upcoming exhibition themed “Safe Space” at RIVAA Gallery. Express your interpretation of safety, refuge, and sanctuary through your art. 🏳️🌈
For submission form, please click link
For questions and images submissions, please contact us at RIVAAPride@gmail.com
Submission Guidelines:
Up to 5 pieces per artist.
Please send attachment photos including artwork title, dimensions, and medium.
Explain how your art relates to the theme “Safe Space.”
Artwork must be ready to hang or set on a display surface.
Submission Details:
Submissions are free.
If your artwork is accepted, there is a $25 flat fee for participation.
Drop-off your accepted artwork in-person with the fee at RIVAA Gallery on May 27 & 28.
Important Dates:
Deadline for submissions: May 9, 2024
Exhibition dates: May 30 - June 8, 2024
Opening Reception: Saturday, June 1, 2024 from 5 - 8PM
Artwork pick-up: June 13 & 14, 2024
Location:
RIVAA Gallery 527 Main St, Roosevelt Island, NY 10044
Here's how Pride Month was celebrated last year on Roosevelt Island.
The Lighthouse will be lit again tonight and tomorrow to celebrate the opening of RIVAA Art Gallery's LGBTQ+ Art Exhibit which runs from 6/26 to 7/2. pic.twitter.com/DhRFea7COn— Roosevelt Island Operating Corporation (@RIOCny) June 25, 2023
