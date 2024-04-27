Wonderfull Jazz Jam Session Performed Today At The Roosevelt Island Library Outdoor Plaza Celebrating International Jazz Day - Watch And Enjoy Video Of The Jam

International Jazz Day was celebrated this afternoon at the Roosevelt Island Public Library Outdoor Plaza with a wonderful Jazz Jam session performed by local musicians together with some of their musician and vocalist friends.

Roosevelt Island residents of all ages enjoyed today's Jazz Jam.

Here's a little bit of what happened - Watermelon Man Cantaloupe Island by Herbie Hancock.

Jazz guitarist Susheel explained the impromptu nature of the jam session by remarking:

This is the beautiful thing about a jam session. We don't know what we're going to play. Hopefully these guys don't call something we have no idea about. Fortunately, protocol is to suggest a tune that most of us, some of us, know.





It was a great time this afternoon and the outdoor Library Plaza is a fantastic spot to hold a concert. Hopefully more outdoor concerts will take place at the Library Plaza this year.



