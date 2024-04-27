Wonderfull Jazz Jam Session Performed Today At The Roosevelt Island Library Outdoor Plaza Celebrating International Jazz Day - Watch And Enjoy Video Of The Jam
International Jazz Day was celebrated this afternoon at the Roosevelt Island Public Library Outdoor Plaza with a wonderful Jazz Jam session performed by local musicians together with some of their musician and vocalist friends.
Roosevelt Island residents of all ages enjoyed today's Jazz Jam.
Here's a little bit of what happened -
Watermelon Man Cantaloupe Island by Herbie
Hancock.
Jazz guitarist Susheel explained the impromptu nature of the jam session by remarking:
This is the beautiful thing about a jam session. We don't know what we're going to play. Hopefully these guys don't call something we have no idea about. Fortunately, protocol is to suggest a tune that most of us, some of us, know.
It was a great time this afternoon and the outdoor Library Plaza is a fantastic spot to hold a concert. Hopefully more outdoor concerts will take place at the Library Plaza this year.
Good job by the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC), the Roosevelt Island NYPL branch and especially the performing musicians putting the event on. Thanks to all of you!
0 comments :
Post a Comment