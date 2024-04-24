Weekend Of Roosevelt Island Music Coming Up April 27-28 -Celebrate International Jazz Day With A Free Jazz Jam Session Saturday Afternoon At Roosevelt Island Public Library Outdoor Plaza And Romantic Chamber Music Program Sunday At RIVAA Gallery
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
Join us in celebrating International Jazz Day with a special jazz jam session this Saturday, April 27th from 2-5 PM at the Roosevelt Island Public Library outdoor plaza!🎷
International Jazz Day highlights jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies and rhythms of jazz as talented musicians take the stage.
🗓️ Date: Saturday, April 27th
⏰ Time: 2:00pm-5:00pm
📍 Location: Roosevelt Island Public Library Plaza
Rain date: Saturday, May 4th
The Library Plaza
is a lovely spot to enjoy an outdoor concert
on a nice spring day.
Also, Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery
is hosting a Romantic Chamber Music program on Sunday Afternoon April 28.
Enjoy a few minutes from the January 7 RIVAA Gallery Sunday Afternoon of Chamber Music.
