Weekend Of Roosevelt Island Music Coming Up April 27-28 -Celebrate International Jazz Day With A Free Jazz Jam Session Saturday Afternoon At Roosevelt Island Public Library Outdoor Plaza And Romantic Chamber Music Program Sunday At RIVAA Gallery

Come celebrate International Jazz Day Saturday April 27 at the Roosevelt Island NY Public Library outdoor plaza (504 Main Street).

According to the Roosevlt Island Operating Corp (RIOC): 
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:

Join us in celebrating International Jazz Day with a special jazz jam session this Saturday, April 27th from 2-5 PM at the Roosevelt Island Public Library outdoor plaza!🎷

International Jazz Day highlights jazz and its diplomatic role of uniting people in all corners of the globe. Immerse yourself in the captivating melodies and rhythms of jazz as talented musicians take the stage.

🗓️ Date: Saturday, April 27th

⏰ Time: 2:00pm-5:00pm

📍 Location: Roosevelt Island Public Library Plaza

Rain date: Saturday, May 4th

The Library Plaza 

is a lovely spot to enjoy an outdoor concert  

 on a nice spring day.

Also, Roosevelt Island's RIVAA Gallery 

is hosting a Romantic Chamber Music program on Sunday Afternoon April 28.

Enjoy a few minutes from the January 7 RIVAA Gallery Sunday Afternoon of Chamber Music.

