Residents Ask Why Was Chain Link Fence Installed Blocking Access To Roosevelt Island East River Eleanor's Pier And Will Pier Tables And Chairs Return When It's Fixed?

Last Friday, Roosevelt Island residents noticed chain linked fencing being installed at Eleanor's Pier on the East River waterfront promenade

and asked:

Do you know what happened here? It’s fully fenced

What is this fencing???? So strange they would close the entire pier 😔

Last month, a portion of the Eleanor's Pier seawall railing collapsed.

On April 1, Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels replied to my question asking what happened and reported:

On Saturday evening an individual was holding onto one of the railings on Eleanor’s Pier when it collapsed back onto the pier. Thankfully, that person was ok and did not require medical attention. No other individuals were involved in the incident, and nothing went into the water. RIOC has cordoned off the entire area for public safety purposes and begun investigating why the railing collapsed, and whether the rest of the railings will require any remediation work to ensure their structural integrity. We don’t yet have a timeline for the repair work but will be sure to keep the community up to date when we know more. In the meantime, for those visiting the pier, we are asking everyone to please adhere to our temporary boundary and not cross into the cordoned off area.

Subsequently, additional problems were discovered at the Pier which required it to be closed for safety precautions.

Also, several residents have asked:

Do you know what happened to the chairs in Eleanor’s pier? They disappeared slowly and never came back.

Do not know yet RIOC's plan to fix and timetable to re-open the Pier or if the tables and chairs will return.

Will update when more info becomes available.

The same pier seawall railing area collapsed in February 2023

and the Roosevelt Island boat prow is still closed

a year after the damage was discovered in April 2023.