Chabad Of Roosevelt Island Saved You A Seat At The Passover Seder April 22 & 23, Best Wishes For A Happy Roosevelt Island Passover - Why Is This Night Different From All Others, Dayenu And What To Do With Leftover Matzah?
An invitation from the Chabad Of Roosevelt Island to the Roosevelt Island Community Passover Seder:
Join us for a Pesach Seder with Chabad of Roosevelt Island.
Monday April 22, 7:30 PM.Tuesday April 23, 7:30 PM.Warm and inviting atmosphere.Gourmet Passover Cuisine.Enjoy a meaningful and interactive Seder with Chabad Of Roosevelt IslandFor more information please contact nechama@RIJewish.org
What is Passover?
Passover's Four Questions are presented by the Maccabeats
and their version of the classic Passover song Dayenu too.
Here's 20 things you can do with Matzah after Passover.
Best wishes for a Happy Roosevelt Island Passover.
0 comments :
Post a Comment