Sponsored Post - Summer 2024 Is Almost Here, Your Kids Will Shine At Advantage Day Camps, Perfect For All Ages At The Roosevelt Island Racquet Club - Enroll Today For A Summer Fun Of Tennis, Robotics, STEAM Programs, Chess, Sports, Swimming, Nature & More

SUMMER 2024 is almost here!

Perfect for all ages

at the Roosevelt Island Racquet Club.

Advantage Day Camps are recognized as some of the best day camps in New York City. We strive for excellence and consistency in our teams and facilities. Our commitment to providing a safe and enriching environment for your child ensures their summer is filled with growth, skill-building, and most of all – fun!

Join us for an unforgettable experience, where our dedicated staff and innovative programs set the standard for day camps in the heart of the city. Your child will enjoy a variety of camp activities including Tennis, Robotics, STEAM Programs, Athletic Sports, Arts & Crafts, Chess, Magicians, Planetarium, Nature, Water Play, and many more!

Enroll your child today for a summer of trusted excellence at Advantage Day Camps.

Questions?

Contact us! play@advantagetennisclubs.com or Call 718.239.7917

REGISTER NOW