NYC Health & Hospitals Corp Invites Roosevelt Island Residents To May 2 Community Visioning Workshop To Discuss Design And Construction Of Coler East River Flood Mitigation Berm On Current Parking Lot Public Space

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC)

Please join NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler for a community visioning workshop to discuss the design and construction of a new perimeter hazard mitigation system at its long-term care facility this Thursday, May 2nd at Good Shepherd Chapel (details below):

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Open House from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm

Chapel of the Good Shepherd; 543 Main St, New York, NY 10044

This project will address potential flooding vulnerabilities to protect the skilled nursing facility campus from major storm events. The project team wants your thoughts and ideas for the public space around NYC Health + Hospitals/Coler. Your participation in this workshop will help develop a public space that benefits everyone.