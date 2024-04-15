Sponsored Post - Volunteers Needed At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms State Park, Join Us For I Love My Park Day Saturday May 4 - Help Revitalize, Assemble, Repair And Repaint The Banned Book Library, Symbol Of Freedom Of Speech And Expression
The Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms State Park is hosting I Love MY Park Day on Saturday May 4.
Join us on Saturday, May 4th for a special I Love My Park Day as we celebrate the Centennial of New York State Parks! Lend a hand to beautify FDR Four Freedoms State Park, a stunning memorial honoring freedom and democracy. During this election year, we are creating a Banned Book Library to remind park visitors of the importance of freedom of speech and expression.
- Free! Registration required
- Appropriate for ages 13+
Here’s how you can make a difference:
Revitalize the Banned Book Library: Assemble, repair, and repaint the unique Banned Book Library, a symbol of freedom of speech and expression. This will also be a fun arts and craft activity as we create books for the shelves!
Spruce Up the Seating: Refurbish, clean and prep 60 Adirondack chairs for the Great Lawn, ensuring a comfortable spot to relax and enjoy the park’s scenic views.
Mulch Matters: Rake and replenish mulch around the 120 Little Lead Linden tree pits, providing essential nutrients and moisture for a healthy park environment.
No experience necessary! We’ll provide all the tools and training you need. It’s a fun and rewarding day to give back to your community and make a lasting impact on this historic park.zpeerman@fdrffp.org if you have any questions!
Here's the 2023 FDR Four Freedoms State Park Banned Book Library.
You can also help support the FDR Four Freedoms Parkby adopting an Adirondack Chair for a donation of $250 or more.
