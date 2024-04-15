Sponsored Post - Volunteers Needed At Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms State Park, Join Us For I Love My Park Day Saturday May 4 - Help Revitalize, Assemble, Repair And Repaint The Banned Book Library, Symbol Of Freedom Of Speech And Expression

The Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms State Park is hosting I Love MY Park Day on Saturday May 4.



Join us on Saturday, May 4th for a special I Love My Park Day as we celebrate the Centennial of New York State Parks! Lend a hand to beautify FDR Four Freedoms State Park, a stunning memorial honoring freedom and democracy. During this election year, we are creating a Banned Book Library to remind park visitors of the importance of freedom of speech and expression.

Free! Registration required

Appropriate for ages 13+

Here’s how you can make a difference:

Revitalize the Banned Book Library: Assemble, repair, and repaint the unique Banned Book Library, a symbol of freedom of speech and expression. This will also be a fun arts and craft activity as we create books for the shelves!

Spruce Up the Seating: Refurbish, clean and prep 60 Adirondack chairs for the Great Lawn, ensuring a comfortable spot to relax and enjoy the park’s scenic views.

Mulch Matters: Rake and replenish mulch around the 120 Little Lead Linden tree pits, providing essential nutrients and moisture for a healthy park environment.

No experience necessary! We’ll provide all the tools and training you need. It’s a fun and rewarding day to give back to your community and make a lasting impact on this historic park.

REGISTER HERE.