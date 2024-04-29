Domestic Violence Assault Arrest Yesterday On Roosevelt Island - Victim Claims Being Struck Several Times With A Cane By Sibling
There was Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department and NYPD activity on Main Street yesterday morning blocking traffic and briefly suspending Red Bus Service.
I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Communications Director Bryant Daniels:
Do you have any additional details regarding the assault arrest shown in PSD Blotter below?
04/28/24 – 1040 – 560 Main Street – Assault – PSD, NYPD, and EMS responded – Arrested by NYPD.
At 10:40 AM Sunday an individual visited PSD and reported that they had been the victim of a domestic assault at a relative’s residence at 560 Main Street. The victim claimed the assailant, their sibling, struck them several times with a cane. Prior to arriving at PSD, the victim had also called 911 and reported the incident, resulting in an NYPD response. NYPD officers arrested the alleged perpetrator for assault at approximately 10:52 AM. No other weapons were involved.
During the October 17, 2023 Roosevelt Island Public Safety Community Engagement meeting, PSD Chief Kevin Brown reported that Roosevelt Island (I minute 22 second mark):
... has above average domestic violence issues. Half of my complaints a year are attributed to some kind of domestic violence. It runs the gamut, partners, spouses, children, parents...
