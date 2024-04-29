Group Of Volunteer Visitors From Indian Based DSNDP Global Non Profit Celebrates Earth Day Last Saturday With A Roosevelt Island Cleanliness Drive Picking Up Garbage Left By Others
Some visitors to Roosevelt Island leave a dirty mess of garbage and others come to Roosevelt Island to help clean up and take away the garbage left by others.
A group of volunteer members from the Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP) organization, celebrated Earth Day on Saturday April 27 in NYC with a cleanliness drive picking up garbage on Roosevelt Island.
... a nonprofit organization based in India. We are a worldwide organization and one of our causes is that we work towards making the environment better and making the world a better place. What better occasion than to be celebrating this on Earth Day weekend?...
... We are here at Roosevelt Island. It's a small group of around 8 to 10 people but the whole event has around 400 people who have traveled all the way from different states of the US and Canada and Mexico....We have a presence in 18 states where we've already done so many events. Tree Plantation, Cleanliness Drive, Blood Donation - you name it and we have done it.We are very passionate about it. This is a great opportunity for us to tell you about our cause and just spread our word. Hopefully, more people are able to contribute to this cause....
... Our philosophy in Sanskrit or Hindi we say Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam which basically means the whole world is a one big family. We try our best to bring a sense of community among us our own members and even others. Anyone can volunteer in these events so if anyone's interested definitely reach out. You can also take a look at our website DSNDP.com if you want to know more about us...
There was not alot of Trash on Roosevelt Island Saturday morning. When we spoke at the half way point of their garbage cleanup, 10 people had picked up about 10 bags of trash in total.
This morning was a different garbage story. A Roosevelt Island Tipster shares this photo and reports:
Walking this morning- what is up with all the overflowing garbage? Tourists for the cherry blossoms? What a mess! I walked down to Cornell Tech this morning and had to stop at Duane Reade; the can near its doors was full, along with another near the parked cars walking toward the tram. The sanitation is usually good here; I know there is an increase with tourists now but I’ve never seen so much trash early in the AM.
