Roosevelt Island Main Street Retail Space Availability, Selection Of Retail Tenants, Tram & Motorgate Operations, Eleanor's Pier Emergency Repairs, AVAC Pipe Replacement & Bus Service On Agenda For May 1 Operations Advisory Committee Meeting - Public Invited To Attend

Please be advised that a meeting of the Operations Advisory Committee of the RIOC Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. at the Good Shepherd Community Center, 543 Main St, Roosevelt Island, New York 10044. AGENDA: Update by Hudson Related on the Commercial Spaces Availability and the Selection Process for Commercial Tenants; Bus Contingency - Overview of an Option to Lease a Bus; Update on Emergency Repairs (Eleanor’s Pier); Update on Pipes Replacement for AVAC; Presentation by Director Fhala on the Tram and the Motorgate Operations; and Any Other Committee Business that May be Brought Before the Committee.

During the last RIOC Real Estate Development Advisory Committee meeting on March 14, 2024, RIOC Directors Fay Christian and Ben Fhala asked for information about how Main Street Retail Master Leaseholder Hudson Related selects tenants for any vacant stores.

Tomorrow they can ask their questions and we'll see how Hudson Related answers.