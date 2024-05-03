What's The Deal With Animal Sounds Coming From Car Circling Roosevelt Island Annoying Residents - Moooooooo, Mooooooo

A Roosevelt Island Tipster reports:

Over the last couple of weeks, I’ve been constantly hearing farm animal sounds (cow moos, rooster cock-a-doodle-doos, horse neighs) while working from my apartment. It seems like it’s a vehicle that keeps driving by as it gets louder and then quieter until it passes, but I haven’t been able to figure it out. Do you or anyone you know hear these sounds? Any idea what is making them? I’m pretty sure Roosevelt Island didn’t open a farm!

Here's the car making animal noises spotted on Main Street this afternoon.

According to comments on the Roosevelt Islander Instagram page post: