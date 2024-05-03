RIOC Reports Large Group Of Disorderly People Fighting On Roosevelt Island Main Street Last Night Closing Traffic For 25 Minutes - NYPD Arrests 2

Last evening about 8 PM I started getting messages and photos of a brawl on Main Street with a large response by NYPD, FDNY ambulances and Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department to the incident.

I asked Roosevelt Island Operating Corp ( RIOC ) Communications Director Bryant Daniels and PSD Chief Kevin Brown last night:

There are a lot of NYPD and ambulances tonight on Main Street. Residents report a brawl between groups on Main Street. Can you provide details as to what happened?

RIOC Communications Department Director Bryant Daniels answered this morning:

At about 8:30 PM in front of 546 Main Street there was a large group of disorderly people whose conduct descended into fighting. Both PSD and NYPD responded to the incident and two arrests were made by NYPD officers, one male and one female (juvenile), both charged with disorderly conduct. They were taken to the 114th precinct for processing. Due to the scope of the NYPD response, traffic was closed on Main Street for approximately 25 minutes. There were no reported injuries.

The RIOC PSD Daily Blotter reported the incident as follows:

05/02/24 – 2015 – 540 Main Street – Disorderly Group – PSD and NYPD responded – Report filed.

A NYPD Spokesperson adds: