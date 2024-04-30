NY Governor Kathy Hochul Visits Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech Campus Today To Announce $275 Million State Investment In Artificial Intelligence Research Consortium - She Also Addresses Columbia University Protests And References FDR Four Freedoms Park

NY State Governor Kathy Hochul visited the Roosevelt Island Cornell Tech campus today to announce the establishment of Empire AI:

Empire AI will put New York at the forefront of the AI industry for generations to come.



Governor Hochul spoke about the Columbia University protests to assembled media at Cornell Tech after the Empire AI announcement. Governor Hochul referenced the Roosevelt Island FDR Four Freedoms Park in her statement about the Columbia protest. According to Governor Hochul:

... Let me close with this: we are gathered here on Roosevelt Island, just steps from here is Four Freedoms Park. I’m reminded of Franklin Roosevelt's comments about the freedoms that Americans are entitled to – freedom of speech, freedom of worship, freedom from want and freedom from fear. All of these freedoms are essential. We have a right to speak and to worship. But it must be done without fear. As my predecessor FDR made clear, that is what everyone deserves and we’ll ensure that is the case.

Here's her full statement.

Will have more on today's Empire AI announcement at Cornell Tech soon.