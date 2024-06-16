One Roosevelt Island Tram Cabin Will Be Taken Out Of Service June 17-18 For Maintenance Work To Prevent Sudden Stopping And Swinging of Cabins Says RIOC - Resident Reports Sudden Tram Cabin Stopping And Swinging Happened Again This Evening

We have been informed by Tram operator Leitner-POMA that they will need to take one Tram cabin out of operation on Monday, June 17th and possibly Tuesday, June 18th to perform maintenance work on the Tram’s communication system.

During this work, POMA will be making upgrades and adding a new fiber cable to the system, which will help strengthen the communication signal between the cabins and stations. This in turn should help quell the communications interruptions that were periodically causing the cabins to sway. Once the work is complete, it will need to be tested and inspected, which we expect will also cause periodic outages on Wednesday, June 19th. We will be sure to keep the community informed about that process as it occurs.

Island residents should expect longer than average wait times for the Tram while this work takes place, so please plan your travel accordingly. We encourage all riders to consider utilizing the F-Train, Ferry, or Q102 bus if your travel permits, and to check our new Tram Station Livestreams before departing to see how long the lines are at each station.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we perform this necessary work. We will return both cabins to service as quickly as possible.

-RIOC Transportation