Sponsored Post - Check Out The Roosevelt Island Café At Cornell Tech July 29 Weekly Menu For Breakfast, Lunch, Salad Bar, Coffee, Smoothies, Ice Cream, Wifi For Your Laptop & Much More - How Are We Doing? Send Your Feedback By Email Too

We want to hear from you.





Feel free to email us with any questions or concerns. Thank you for taking the time to let us know how we are doing. Any feedback can be emailed to thecafefbservices@tech.cornell.edu

The Cornell Tech Café is a great spot on Roosevelt Island for breakfast, Daily Hot Lunch Meals, Specialty & Grab and Go Sandwiches,

Make Your Own Salads, Flatbread and Neapolitan Pizza, Salads, Soup, Coffee, Smoothies, beer, wine, ice cream, Sushi Thursday and more.

Bring your laptop if you wish.

The Cafe has very good wi-fi connection and very relaxing outdoor patio seating.