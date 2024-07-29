You're Invited To July 31 Roosevelt Island Yard Sale Fundraiser To Help The Coler Hospital Auxiliary Volunteers Improve The Quality Of Life For Our Neighbors At Coler
The
NYC Health & Hospitals Corp/Coler Long Term Care and Nursing Facility
This Wednesday, hurry to Coler for the fundraiser of the year!! Clothes, shoes, decorative items, houseware, toys, jewelry and more!
Proceeds go to Coler Hospital Auxiliary to provide services to in improve resident life.
Directions: Take the red bus to the Octagon stop, walk north on west promenade to Coler. The entrance is just past the main entrance at the Coler garden.
Local resident and Coler Auxiliary volunteer Judy Berdy describes the work of the Coler Auxiliary:
The Auxiliary provide all the services that the City and Hospital cannot provide.
We provide entertainment, we provide things for the Units such as televisions. We provide some medical devices that are not covered by the hospital insurance. We provide parties for different occasions like this weekend, we're having a Mother's Day party. We're having a celebration on Monday for Juneteenth. At Christmas and Hanukkah time we give out gifts.
We're a 501 C three not-for-profit and we are legally not part of the hospital. We work in coordination with the administration.... It's very important to fundraise for so that 500 residents there could get a better lifestyle and more different things to make life better...
Contact Ms Berdy for more info on the Coler Auxiliary.
