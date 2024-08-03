You're Invited To Roosevelt Island National Night Out Tuesday August 6 At Good Shepherd Plaza, Join Your Neighbors And Public Safety Department To Help Promote Police And Community Partnerships With Safety Info, Food, Giveaways And Lots Of Family Friendly Fun Says RIOC

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD):

This year we'll be celebrating "National Night Out", a night that promotes police/community partnerships, on Tuesday, August 6th from 5PM to 8PM at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main Street).

The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) is once again hosting the annual event, complete with important safety information, food, giveaways, and lots of family-friendly fun!

We hope to see everyone on Tuesday evening, August 6th.

-PSD