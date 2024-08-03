You're Invited To Roosevelt Island National Night Out Tuesday August 6 At Good Shepherd Plaza, Join Your Neighbors And Public Safety Department To Help Promote Police And Community Partnerships With Safety Info, Food, Giveaways And Lots Of Family Friendly Fun Says RIOC
According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC) Public Safety Department (PSD):
Dear Roosevelt Island Community:
This year we'll be celebrating "National Night Out", a night that promotes police/community partnerships, on Tuesday, August 6th from 5PM to 8PM at Good Shepherd Plaza (543 Main Street).
The Roosevelt Island Public Safety Department (PSD) is once again hosting the annual event, complete with important safety information, food, giveaways, and lots of family-friendly fun!
We hope to see everyone on Tuesday evening, August 6th.
-PSD
PSD Chief Kevin Brown invited the Roosevelt Island community to come out to the August 6 National Night Out during the July 23 PSD Community Engagement meeting
- 2 New Solar Powered Light Up Main Street stop signs by PS/IS 217,
- Tuesday August 6 Law Enforcement annual National Night Out,
- Cooling Center at Good Shepherd during extreme heat days,
- Crime is very low on Roosevelt Island but there were 10 instances of assault caused by domestic violence,
- 20-25% of PSD calls are for incidents involving mental illness of emotional disturbed persons,
- Shoplifting incidents at Duane Reade are down from 10-15 per week to 1-2 with the placement of a PSD Officer in the area,
- Homeless people,
- PSD staffing levels, 27 officers have left to join the NYPD. 6 new officers have recently been hired,
- Pet registration in case they get lost,
- Main Street traffic safety, speeding, u turns, illegal street parking
- PSD Officer assigned to cover Main Street every day from 7 in the morning to 11 at night
NYPD 114 precinct officers will be attending the Roosevelt Island National Night Out too.
The NYPD is committed to enhancing our relationship with the communities we serve. Tuesday is National Night Out Against Crime, and every precinct, transit district, and police service area will host community events open to the public.— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) August 2, 2024
