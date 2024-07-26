Sponsored Post - Discover Riverwalk Landing's Final Boutique Condominium Collection On Roosevelt Island - 1,2 & 3 Bedroom Units For Sale By Sponsor Hudson Related, Perfect As Primary Home, Pieds-À-Terre Or Investment Property

The summer months might be slower in real estate, but they also present an opportunity to savor prime time living on Roosevelt Island — and to explore the newly available homes at Riverwalk Landing. Whether you are considering trading up, or starting to build equity as an owner, these beautiful apartments offer a unique opportunity to own a home in one of Roosevelt Island’s finest buildings.

Built by the renowned team of The Hudson Companies and The Related Companies in 2007, this modern building features 216 luxurious apartments. And now there is a rare opportunity to make one of these exquisite apartments your home, as the Sponsor releases a boutique collection of apartments for sale publicly. This limited opportunity includes a handful of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom units. The current 3-bedroom listing boasts a stunning 1,122 sq ft terrace with panoramic views of Manhattan and the East River.

A Unique Opportunity:

Last Chance to Buy from the Sponsor This final release of apartments held back by Hudson/Related has garnered immense interest. The first three available apartments sold immediately, and the first 3-bedroom unit with a terrace sold above the asking price. The limited availability highlights the desirability and investment potential of these homes. These residences are perfect as primary homes, pieds-à-terre, or investment properties with excellent rental potential.

Modern Updates for Contemporary Living

Units in this collection have been refreshed prior to release, including new Bosch appliances, updated countertops, new bathroom vanities, new medicine cabinets, and modern lighting throughout. These enhancements ensure that the apartment is not only stylish but also equipped with the latest conveniences.

Exceptional Building Amenities

Riverwalk Landing boasts amenities that are designed to enhance and support residents’ living experience. A stunning roof deck features an indoor community/party room equipped with a kitchen, fireplace, TV, and ample space for lounging or co-working. This area opens to an outdoor roof deck with barbecues, dining and lounge furniture, landscaped planters with seasonal and pollinator plants, and spectacular 360-degree views of the New York City skyline, East River, and the 59th Street Bridge. Additionally, residents can enjoy a state-of-the-art gym and weight room that overlooks the courtyard and the Manhattan skyline, as well as a dedicated children’s playroom and 24/7 attended lobby. The lobby and hallways have been recently updated, ensuring that coming home to Riverwalk Landing is always a delight.

Tax Abatement Benefits Another significant advantage of these homes is the current and ongoing tax abatement, which extends through mid-2027, with taxes phased in through 2032. This financial benefit reduces monthly expenses initially, putting them within reach of more purchasers, and also making them an even more attractive investment.

Personal Insights from Kaja Meade with The Corcoran Group:

Your Expert on Roosevelt Island Real Estate As a long-time resident of Roosevelt Island, and sales agent with The Corcoran Group, Kaja Meade is the sponsor’s sales agent for this exclusive collection. In partnership with the exclusive marketing and sales team at Corcoran New Development, she brings her own wealth of local real estate expertise. Kaja and her family moved to Roosevelt Island from the Upper East Side over 12 years ago. Initially living at 405 Main Street, she now owns a coop home in Rivercross. Kaja can work with buyers, leveraging a wealth of on-island experience buying and selling in all the coops and condo buildings, to understand the process and the value of purchasing at 425 Main.

"When Hudson/Related decided it was time to sell their final inventory in 425, they reached out to us because of the intimate and successful familiarity with real estate on Roosevelt Island," Kaja shares. "Helping someone find a home or position their home to sell in the best way possible, is really why we do this work."

Roosevelt Island: A Flourishing Real Estate Market

The real estate market on Roosevelt Island has been thriving. In 2022, there were 43 open market sales (15 condos, 28 co-ops), with Kaja participating in 28% of the transactions. In 2023, there were 26 sales (9 condos, 17 co-ops), with Kaja involved in 35% of these transactions.

Already this year, there are 28 properties on Roosevelt Island that are sold or in contract, with at least three of those sales just under or exceeding $2,000,000. "Roosevelt Island is a great place to buy, and this new condominium inventory at Riverwalk Landing is a truly rare opportunity," Kaja emphasizes.

The Convenience of Buying from a Sponsor:

One of the significant advantages of purchasing from a sponsor is the absence of a board package requirement, making the buying process more efficient and less intrusive. This streamlined process is particularly appealing to first-time buyers looking for a hassle-free experience.

Don't Miss Out: Schedule Your Appointment Today

Full listing information can be found on the Corcoran website. Showings are available by appointment, and with Kaja Meade's expert guidance, you can explore the possibilities that await you in this remarkable building. Roosevelt Island’s charm, combined with the luxury and amenities of Riverwalk Landing, creates a perfect blend of tranquility and modern living. Don't miss your chance to be part of this vibrant community and own a home that offers both exceptional quality and investment potential. Contact Kaja Meade today and make Riverwalk Landing your new address in New York City.