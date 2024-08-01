Roosevelt Island Summer Outdoor Movie Series Showing Disney's Finding Nemo Friday August 2 At Southpoint Park - Watch The Movie And Enjoy Gorgeous NYC East River Waterfront & Skyline Views

According to the Roosevelt Island Operating Corp (RIOC):

Our free Summer Movie Series at Southpoint Park continues this Friday, August 2nd with “FINDING NEMO!"

The field opens for seating starting at 6pm and the film itself will begin at sunset (don't forget to bring your blankets and lawn chairs!).

The next and final film in our Summer Movie Series at Southpoint Park will be “Wonka” on Friday, August 9th.

Closed captioning will be available for all films.

We hope to see you this Friday!

- RIOC Community Affairs