Little Free Library Book Sharing Box Comes To Roosevelt Island - Drop Off A Favorite Book For Someone Else To Read And Pick Up One For Yourself
Roosevelt Island has a new Little Free Library book sharing box
located at the Rivercross Lawn.
According to The Little Free Library:
Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes.
Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege....
Comments on Roosevelt Islander Instagram page include:
- Great idea!
- So great! Met the woman from Astoria behind the idea as she and friends were installing it. Will bring some books over if it stops raining!
- So fun! I have a few recently read new release books to drop off!
- Finally a library open on Sundays
- Finally 👏 I hope it's not used as a dump for useless books
- Yes! Been asking for this for awhile! 👏
