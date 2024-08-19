Little Free Library Book Sharing Box Comes To Roosevelt Island - Drop Off A Favorite Book For Someone Else To Read And Pick Up One For Yourself

Roosevelt Island has a new Little Free Library book sharing box

located at the Rivercross Lawn.

According to The Little Free Library:

Little Free Library is a nonprofit organization based in St. Paul, Minnesota. Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring readers, and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Library book-exchange boxes.

Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space, or privilege....