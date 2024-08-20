Take A Look At Huge Section Of A Submarine Being Barged North On The East River Passing Roosevelt Island Today
Roosevelt Island Tipters share these photos of what appears to be the section of a submarine
According to one observer:
Likely a piece of a sub headed for assembly in Groton, Conn. it looks like the front end of a fast attack submarine
Looks like it is part of a nuclear attack submarine.
Future USS Iowa (SSN 797) Virginia-class Block IV nuclear attack submarine (front third) in the East River in New York City heading to Groton, Connecticut from Newport News - June 27, 2021— WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) June 29, 2021
* video posted on ship's FB page pic.twitter.com/qNXyb8zD0o
Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine (front third) in the East River in New York City heading to Groton, Connecticut from Newport News - June 27, 2021— WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) June 28, 2021
* photos posted by @minimota, @ABAOProductions, @momlovesfilm, and @6igyak. pic.twitter.com/rpil5AGaXA
Half of a nuclear submarine was seen floating up the East River http://t.co/agX91MOiMV pic.twitter.com/U2jU9QtUAg— New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 25, 2015
Here's an interesting video on the design and construction of nuclear submarines.
and a look inside a nuclear submarine.
UPDATE 11:50 PM
Future Virginia-class nuclear-powered attack submarine in the East River passing Roosevelt Island in New York City heading to Groton, Connecticut - August 20, 2024— WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) August 21, 2024
SRC: TW-@Rooseveltisland pic.twitter.com/JAvbXAiMrc
