Tuesday, August 20, 2024

Take A Look At Huge Section Of A Submarine Being Barged North On The East River Passing Roosevelt Island Today

 Roosevelt Island Tipters share these photos of what appears to be the section of a submarine

being barged north on the East River passing Roosevelt Island this evening.

According to one observer:

Likely a piece of a sub headed for assembly in Groton, Conn. it looks like the front end of a fast attack submarine

Looks like it is part of a nuclear attack submarine.

Here's an interesting video on the design and construction of nuclear submarines.

and a look inside a nuclear submarine.

UPDATE 11:50 PM

By ROOSEVELT ISLANDER at 8:54:00 PM

Labels: ,

0 comments :

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments ( Atom )