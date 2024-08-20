Take A Look At Huge Section Of A Submarine Being Barged North On The East River Passing Roosevelt Island Today

Roosevelt Island Tipters share these photos of what appears to be the section of a submarine

being barged north on the East River passing Roosevelt Island this evening.

According to one observer:

Likely a piece of a sub headed for assembly in Groton, Conn. it looks like the front end of a fast attack submarine

Looks like it is part of a nuclear attack submarine.

Future USS Iowa (SSN 797) Virginia-class Block IV nuclear attack submarine (front third) in the East River in New York City heading to Groton, Connecticut from Newport News - June 27, 2021



* video posted on ship's FB page pic.twitter.com/qNXyb8zD0o — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) June 29, 2021

Virginia-class nuclear attack submarine (front third) in the East River in New York City heading to Groton, Connecticut from Newport News - June 27, 2021



* photos posted by @minimota, @ABAOProductions, @momlovesfilm, and @6igyak. pic.twitter.com/rpil5AGaXA — WarshipCam (@WarshipCam) June 28, 2021

Half of a nuclear submarine was seen floating up the East River http://t.co/agX91MOiMV pic.twitter.com/U2jU9QtUAg — New York Post Metro (@nypmetro) July 25, 2015

Here's an interesting video on the design and construction of nuclear submarines.

and a look inside a nuclear submarine.

