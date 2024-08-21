You're Invited To Roosevelt Island Concerts "Haunting Melodies" Chamber Music Performance Featuring Works Of Komitas, Dvorak & Hwaen Ch'uqi Thursday August 22 At Good Shepherd Church

According to Roosevelt Island Concerts:

To our beloved Roosevelt Island Audience,

We are delighted to invite you to our upcoming Roosevelt Island concert, Haunting Melodies, which will take place on Thursday, August 22nd, at 7.30pm, at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Main Street, Roosevelt Island, NY.

Haunting Melodies will feature music by Komitas, Dvorak, and Hwaen Ch’uqi, with violinists Salley Koo and Ralph Allen, violist Beste Tiknaz Modiri, cellist Iris Jortner, and bassist Max Zeugner.

Komitas was an Ottoman-Armenian priest, musicologist, composer, arranger, singer, and choirmaster, and collector of over 3000 Armenian folk melodies. We will play selections from these songs for string quartet, arranged for by the cellist of the Komitas quartet, Sergei Aslamazyan.

Incan composer and pianist, Hwaen Ch’uqi, a native of Peru wrote his Élegie-Berceuse in c minor in the spring of 2021. Written in memory of George Tomlinson, Hwaen’s adoptive father, this trio for violin, viola, and double bass, was commissioned by Anna Doak, and is a reflective, gently rocking meditation.

Dvorak’s bass quintet in G Major, Op. 77 (originally Op. 18), was written in 1875, when Dvorak was 34, as he was embracing Bohemian nationalism after having spent his youth cultivating a style like Liszt and Wagner. In his thirties Dvorak won widespread fame, including the advocacy of Brahms, when he turned to writing music influenced by Slovakian folk music. This work is warm and charming.

Please join us for a concert of hauntingly beautiful music, with wonderful musicians! Suggested donation is $25 for the general public, $10 for seniors and students.

Warmly,

Your Roosevelt Island Concert team:

Ralph, Iris, Yi-heng, Benjamin, and Marc.